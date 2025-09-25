NO. 25-4-01046-18

Probate Notice to Creditors RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

In re the Estate of Carolee M. Tighe, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the deceased’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 25, 2025

Personal Representative: Lara L. Hacker

Attorney for Estate:

Lincoln J. Miller

Address for Mailing or Service

4566 Flying Goat Ave NE, #C120

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number: Kitsap County Superior Court

Cause Number: 25-4-01046-18

/s/Lara L. Hacker

Personal Representative

Presented by:

/s/Lincoln J. Miller, WSBA #25306

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1020168

September 25, October 2, 9, 2025