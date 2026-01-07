No. 25-4-00983-9 KNT

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: CHONG CHA HARRIS,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Harris and Laura McClimon, the Co-Guardians/Co-Conservators of Chong Cha Harris has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 21013 66th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA, with a property description of:

SECTION 07 TOWNSHIP 18 RANGE 04 QUARTER 11 FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS: FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS TRACT 23, FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS EASE OF RECORD (201,000 S.F. M/L) NE 07-18-04E OUT OF 017-2 SEG K-2669 BG JW.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 401500-017-4 for the gross sum of $220,000.00 with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after January 12, 2026. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: January 7, 2026

Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC

c/o Ermin Ciric

22024 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorney for Co-Guardians/Co-Conservators

IDX-1024813

January 7, 2026