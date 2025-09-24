NO. 25-4-00976-1 PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNT OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

MURJAN J. SAYFUDDIN,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED September 22, 2025.

Administrator of said Estate /s/ Sacha Deszo GUARDIANSHIP SERVICES OF SEATTLE

c/o Sacha Deszo, Client Services Manager

3101 Western Avenue, Suite 330

Seattle, Washington 98121

Presented by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ David B. Petrich, WSBA No. 18711

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Telephone: (253) 572-4500

Email: dpetrich@eisenhowerlaw.com

Attorneys for Administrator,

Guardianship Services of Seattle

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 24, 2025

IDX-1020114

September 24, October 1, 8, 2025