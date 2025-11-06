NO. 25-4-00975-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

In re the Estates of:

ELIZABETH LEE STREMEL and

WILLIAM JAMES STREMEL,

Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of these estates. Any person having a claim against either of the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under *RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Co-Personal Representatives: SUSAN E. STREMEL and WILLIAM L. STREMEL

Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives and address for mailing or service:

Lynn K. Fleischbein

LAW OFFICE OF LYNN K. FLEISCHBEIN, P.S. P.O. Box 1602

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Email: Lkf@LmfLaw.com

This notice to creditors was filed with the Kitsap County Superior Court on August 28, 2025.

/s/ Susan E. Stremel

SUSAN E. STREMEL Co-Personal Representative /s/ William E. Stremel

WILLIAM L. STREMEL

Co-Personal Representative

LAW OFFICE OF LYNN K. FLEISCHBEIN, P.S.

By:/s/ Lynn K. Fleischbein

LYNN K. FLEISCHBEIN, WSBA #30038

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

P.O. Box 1602

Port Orchard, WA 98366

(360) 692-4000

Email: Lkf@LmfLaw.com

IDX-1022329

November 6, 13, 20, 2025