No. 25-4-00945-6 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
KING COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
KATHERINE TANYA PETER,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FILING: February 14, 2025 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 20, 2025 /s/ Jason Christopher Dorn
Personal Representative
Attorneys for the Personal
Representative:
DAVIS WRIGHT TREMAINE LLP
By /s/ Riley Grace Borden,
WSBA No. 62029
Address for Mailing or Service:
c/o Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
920 Fifth Avenue
Suite 3300
Seattle, Washington 98104 1610
(206) 622 3150
Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: King County Superior Court,
Seattle, Washington
Cause Number: 25-4-00945-6 SEA IDX-1009357
February 20, 27, March 6, 2025