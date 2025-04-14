NO. 25-4-00913-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR COUNTY OF PIERCE

ESTATE OF

ELY CRAWFORD

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.040.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

April 14, 2025

Personal Representative: AIMEE CRAWFORD

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Julie Martiniello

Dimension Law Group, PLLC

631 Strander Blvd, Suite G,

Tukwila, WA 98188

Telephone: (206) 973-3500

Address for Mailing or Service:

Julie Martiniello

Dimension Law Group, PLLC

631 Strander Blvd, Suite G,

Tukwila, WA 98188

Telephone: (206) 973-3500

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

930 Tacoma Ave S,

Tacoma, WA 98402

Cause No.: 25-4-00913-3

IDX-1012000

April 14, 21, 28, 2025