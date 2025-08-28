No. 25-4-00902-2 KNT

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION

RCW 11.40.150

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of

BARBARA A. KIEVAT,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A.M. FIDUCIARY SERVICES resigned as Personal Representative (PR) of the above-captioned Estate and DENNIS NOLAND has been appointed and qualified to act as successor PR.

Creditors who already have properly filed and served a claim do not need to file a new claim. Any other person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the successor PR or the successor PR’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

Pursuant to RCW 11.40.150, the time between the date of resignation, death, or removal of the former PR and the date of first publication of this Notice (or, in the case of actual notice to a creditor, the mailing of this Notice to that creditor) is added to the time within which a claim must be presented or a suit on a rejected claim must be filed. However, this does not extend the twenty-four month self-executing bar under RCW 11.40.051.

DATE OF PUBLICATION OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: March 7, 2025

DATE OF REMOVAL OF FORMER PR: August 21, 2025

DATE OF PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE: August 28, 2025

SAYRE LAW OFFICES, PLLC

By: Eric C. Nelsen, WSBA #31443

Attorneys for Dennis Noland

1417 31st Ave South

Seattle WA 98144-3909

(206) 625-0092

Dennis Noland

Personal Representative

c/o Sayre Law Offices, PLLC

1417 31st Ave South

Seattle WA 98144-3909

IDX-1018723

August 28, September 4, 2025