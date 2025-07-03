NO: 25-4-00896-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re: The Estate of

JOHN DAVID READER,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, artd (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: July 3, 2025.

DATED this 1st day of July, 2025.

CROWLEY & KAY, INC., P.S.

By: /s/ KAREN M. KAY, WSBA #36765 signed for

PAUL L. CROWLEY, WSBA #31235

On behalf of Jason Reader, Personal Representative for the Estate of John David Reader Crowey & Kay, Inc., P.S.

524 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1016106

July 3, 10, 17, 2025