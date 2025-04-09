CAUSE NO. 25-4-00892-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON STATE IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the Estate of Douglas Hugh Scofield, Deceased.

The persons named below have been appointed as co-administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the latter of: 1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCWs 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: April 9, 2025 Administrators: /s/ Kamron Scofield and

/s/ Kaila Scofield.

Attorney for Administrators:

/s/ Arlene Joe,

WSBA No. 35530 LAW OFFICE OF ARLENE JOE Address for Mailing or Service:

1115 N. I Street Unit 203, Tacoma, WA 98403.

Phone number: 253-441-1515 Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1011784

April 9, 16, 23, 2025