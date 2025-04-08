NO. 25-4-00874-9

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR AN ORDER:

1. APPOINTING PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN INTESTATE ESTATE, AND

2. ADJUDICATING SOLVENCY OF

ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

DENISE L. GRUNERT,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Petitioner, Kirsten L. Grunert, has petitioned the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County, for the entry of an order appointing Kirsten L. Grunert as the personal representative of the estate, granting nonintervention powers, and issuing Letters of Administration, and a hearing on that petition will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025, at 1:30 o’clock, P.M. at the Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402.

The petition for an order appointing Kirsten L. Grunert as the personal representative, granting nonintervention powers, and issuing Letters of Administration has been filed with the court.

Following the entry by the court of an order appointing Kirsten L. Grunert as the personal representative, granting nonintervention powers, and issuing Letters of Administration, the personal representative is entitled to administer and close the decedent’s estate without further court intervention or supervision.

A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the petition for an order appointing Kirsten L. Grunert as the personal representative, granting nonintervention powers, and issuing Letters of Administration, and to object to the appointment of Kirsten L. Grunert as the personal representative, the granting of nonintervention powers, and issuing Letters of Administration to the personal representative.

Petitioner for Appointment as

Personal Representative: Kirsten L. Grunert

8631 Joyce Court SE

Yelm, WA 98597

DATED April 7, 2025.

Presented By:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf JACK M. ROETH, WSBA #62826

AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

Attorneys for Petitioner

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

JRoeth@Eisenhowerlaw.com

AKhalaf@Eisenhowerlaw.com

FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION: April 8, 2025 IDX-1011734

April 8, 2025