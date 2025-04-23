NO. 25-4-00865-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

NATALIE RAE CORTEZ,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED April 7, 2025

Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/ URSULA H. NASH

16625 Jim Creek Rd Arlington, WA 98223

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ DAVID B. PETRICH, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

IDX-1011813

April 23, 30, May 7, 2025