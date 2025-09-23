No. 25-4-00854-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THURSTON COUNTY

FAMILY & JUVENILE COURT

Estate of

LINDA OLSON,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 23, 2025

Personal Representative: Vanessa Bryant

Attorney for the Personal Representative: David K. Palmer

Address for Mailing or Service: Cullen Palmer Law Office PLLC 626 Columbia St. NW, Suite 1D

Olympia, WA 98501 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Thurston County Superior Court Cause Number 25-4-00854-34

IDX-1019665

September 23, 30, October 7, 2025