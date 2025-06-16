No. 25-4-00848-0

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ANDREA L. DUNCAN

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated June 13th, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

UNIT 206, BUILDING C, OAKBROOK COUNTRY CLUB, A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 7, 1977, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2728032, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE 24 THROUGH 36, INCLUSIVE; RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 6431800200

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $205,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than June 27th, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Condominium Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 16, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 13th day of June, 2025.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal

Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-1015281

June 16, 2025