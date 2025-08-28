No. 25-4-00848-0

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ANDREA L. DUNCAN

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated August 21, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Lot 7, 8 and 9 and the North half of Lot 10, and the North 8 ½ ft of the East 66 ft of the South half of Lot 10 in Block 7 of Unity Addition to Tacoma, as per map thereof recorded in Book 5 of Plats at page 37, records of Pierce County Auditor.

Tax Parcel No. 9170000713

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $307,500.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than September 8, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Residential Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 31, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 22nd day of August, 2025.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-1018921

August 28, 2025