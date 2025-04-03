No. 25-4-00783-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

OPAL JEWEL CUMMINGS,

Deceased.

The Executrix named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executrix, or the Executrix ‘s attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: April 3, 2025

Personal Representation: Sheali Cummings

Attorney for Personal Representation: David R. Shelvey, Esq.

Address for mailing and service: 15127 MAIN ST E,

STE 104, #1019 SUMNER, WA 98390-2689

David R. Shelvey, WSBA #53834

Attorney for the Estate of Opal Cummings

IDX-1011348

April 3, 10, 17, 2025