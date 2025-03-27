NO. 25-4-00764-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE In re: the Estate of:

ROSE ELIZABETH ENOCH

Date of Death 1-26-25

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having claims against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and file the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

Date of Filing: 3/25/25

Date of First Publication: 3/27/25

Personal Representative:

Larry Opher

Attorney for the Personal Representative: FRED E. THORNE

/s/ FRED E. THORNE,

WSBA 17807

Attorney for Estate

1008 Yakima Avenue, Suite 202

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 572-1080

IDX-1011097

March 27, April 3, 10, 2025