No. 25-4-00724-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

MONIQUE MARIE MARLATT,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 22, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Patrick David Marlatt

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Patrick David Marlatt

709 E. Wright Ave. Unit A Tacoma, WA 98404

253-778-0371

/s/ Patrick Marlatt Personal Representative

Print Name: Patrick Marlatt IDX-1012372

April 22, 29, May 6, 2025