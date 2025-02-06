No. 25-4-00713-5 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of GAVIN A. WILSON-VAN HORN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: February 3, 2025

Date of first publication: February 6, 2025

Personal Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL A. VAN HORN

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

/s/ CINDY J STAKSET, WSBA 30580

Betts Austin, PLLC

11120 N.E. 2nd St., Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98004

Telephone: (425) 450 3317

Fax: (425) 450-3310

IDX-1008831

February 6, 13, 20, 2025