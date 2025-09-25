No. 25-4-00703-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

AMENDED IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

BONNIE RAE BEARD PARKER,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the deceased. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 25, 2025

Personal Representative: Dana Prutzman

Attorneys for Personal Representative: PRATT BOUTILLIER KIRKEVOLD

& FARMER, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: 3901 Fairbanks Avenue

Yakima, Washington 98902

Telephone: (509) 453-9135

Court of Probate Proceedings: Yakima County Superior Court

128 North 2nd Street

Yakima, Washington

IDX-1020133

September 25, October 2, 9, 2025