NO. 25-4-00609-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARIA ÖSTERBAUER ENGELKING,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and by filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 22, 2025

Personal Representative: Lorraine Engelking

Address for Mailing or Service:

754 132nd Street South

Tacoma, WA 98444

DATED this 20th day of

October, 2025.

/s/ Lorraine Engelking, Personal Representative

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No. 25-4-00609-6

IDX-1021466

October 22, 29, November 5, 2025