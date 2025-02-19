NO. 25-4-00534-5 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of,

GARY ANGELO GRAY,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed JOHN RUSSAL GRAY III as Administrator of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to my attorney at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after this Notice has been mailed or served as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: February 19,2025

Prepared By:

W. TRACY CODD WSBN 16745

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Box 1238

Seahurst, WA. 98062-1238

(206) 248-6152

February 19, 26, March 5, 2025