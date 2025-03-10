NO. 25-4-00490-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

CARL FREDERICK CHALKER

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative is served or is mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATED this 5th day of March 2025 at Tacoma, Washington

DATE OF FILING IN PIERCE

COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT:

March 5, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 10, 2025

Darlene Chalker

1408 141st St South

Tacoma, WA 98444

(253)353-9207

/s/ Darlene Chalker

Personal Representative

IDX-1010154

March 10, 17, 24, 2025