No. 25-4-00464-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of RONALD C. LUKKEN, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication March 11, 2025

Personal Representative: Christina L. Lorton

Address for mailing or service:

C/O Rehmke Andreve, P.S.

1021 Regents Blvd.,

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number: 25-4-00464-6

SIGNED at Fircrest, Washington, this 7th day of March, 2025.

REHMKE ANDREVE, P.S.

/s/ KIAYA M. LETEXIER,

WSBA 56316

Attorney for Personal

Representative

(253) 460-3190

IDX-1010331

March 11, 18, 25, 2025