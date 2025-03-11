NO. 25-4-00419-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

R.C.W. 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

PAUL ALBERT FRANZ,

Deceased.

The executor/personal representative named below has been appointed as executor/personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor/personal representative or the executor / personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and R.C.W. 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: March 11, 2025.

/s/ Dana Paul Franz, Executor

Estate of Paul Albert Franz

/s/ Dominick V. Driano, WSBA #3469

Attorney for Personal Representative

Law Offices of Dominick V. Driano,

PLLC

4511- 44th Avenue S.W.

Seattle, WA 98116

Telephone: (206) 935-5805

Address for Mailing or Service:

4511- 44th Avenue S.W.

Seattle, WA 98116

Court of Probate Proceedings and

Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court

Superior Court Administration

930 Tacoma Ave South

Room 334 County-City Bldg

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 798-3654

Cause Number: 25-4-00419-1

March 11, 18, 25, 2025