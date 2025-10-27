No. 25-4-00406-04

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CHELAN COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

JAMES R. DAVIS,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication:

October 27, 2025

Personal Representative:

Darren C. Davis

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

David J. Bentsen

Address for Mailing or Service: Speidel Bentsen LLP

7 North Wenatchee Avenue, Suite 600

P.O. Box 881

Wenatchee, WA 98807-0881

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Chelan County Superior Court Cause No. 25-4-00406-04 /s/ DARREN C. DAVIS

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

SPEIDEL BENTSEN LLP

By: /s/ DAVID J. BENTSEN

WSBA No. 42107

7 North Wenatchee Avenue, Suite 600

P.O. Box 881

Wenatchee, WA 98807

October 27, November 3, 10, 2025