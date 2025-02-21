NO. 25-4-00396-8

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF DAVID MAX RACHOW,

Decedent.

Christopher E. Neil, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Clerk of this Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of: (1) any other person acting as Notice Agent; (2) the appointment of a Personal Representative of either Decedent in the State of Washington; or (3) any other person planning on becoming a Notice Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of either Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed. Any person having a claim against either Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the Notice Agent’s Declaration and Oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or

(B) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the Decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FILING THIS NOTICE

WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT:

February 14, 2025. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE: February 21, 2025. NOTICE AGENT:

CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL

ATTORNEY FOR THE NOTICE AGENT:

CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL of NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 PACIFIC AVENUE,

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98408

COURT OF PROCEEDING

AND CAUSE NUMBER:

PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #25-4-00396-8

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the Laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. /s/ CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL /s/ CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL WSBA #26219

Attorney for Notice Agent

IDX-1009364

February 21, 28, March 7,2025