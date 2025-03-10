No. 25-4-00386-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of
BEVERLY J. FRIES,
Decedent.
The undersigned has been appointed and qualified as the Personal Representative of the Estate of the above-named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Personal Representative or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING:
March 3, 2025
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
March 10, 2025
Personal Representative:
Address:
Janene Robinson
c/o Henry Haas 6906 Narrows Lane N. Tacoma, WA 98407
Attorney for Estate: Henry Haas
Address: 6906 Narrows Lane N.
Tacoma, WA 98407
Telephone:
(253)905-5138
DATED this 3rd day of
March 2025.
By: /s/ Henry Haas, WSBA #4435
Attorney for Petitioner
IDX-1010053
March 10, 17, 24, 2025