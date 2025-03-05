NO. 25-4-00357-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of DANA JON FRISTAD,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate. Persons having claims against the deceased person must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedents’ probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 5, 2025

/s/ Eric M. Fristad

ERIC M. FRISTAD

Personal Representative

/s/ L. Paul Alvestad

L. PAUL ALVESTAD, WSBA #10892

Attorney for Personal

Representative

GORDON & ALVESTAD, PLLC 7191 Wagner Way, Ste. 202 Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone: (253) 858-6100

IDX-1009977

March 5, 12, 19, 2025