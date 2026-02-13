No. 25-4-00332-23

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MASON In the Matter of the Estate of: PHILIP TRUPPNER

Deceased.

The State of Washington to KENDRA NICHOLE WELCH last known address: 28618 112th St E, Buckley, WA 98321

You must appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, specifically within 60 days after February 13, 2026, to defend the above action in the court and respond to the petition of the Administrator, JEFF TRUPPNER. You must serve a copy of your answer to the Administrator at the address provided below. If you fail to do so, a judgment will be entered against you based on the demands of the petition, which has been filed with the court clerk. The purpose of this action is the probate and distribution of the Estate of Philip Truppner, deceased, and to determine the legal heirs and their interests in the estate assets. Signed: JEFF TRUPPNER, Administrator

Address: 2260 E Trailsend Dr

City/State: Belfair, WA 98528

IDX-1026422

February 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2026