NO. 25-4-00328-3PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 25-4-00328-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

ESTATE OF:

ETHEL-JAYNE SCOGLAND,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: MARCH 20, 2025

Personal Representative: SHARON COUDRIET

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

Address for Mailing or Service:

1207 Main Street,

Sumner, WA 98390

Pierce County Superior Court Cause Number: 25-4-00328-3

/s/ David C. Hammermaster

DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER,

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES, PLLC

/s/ David C. Hammermaster

DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, WSBA #22267

1207 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-1010777

March 20, 27, April 3, 2025