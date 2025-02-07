No. 25-4-00253-8

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Non-Probate Estate of:

JOSEPH W. GILLIGAN

Deceased.

The Notice Agents named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the above-named Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s Declaration and Oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing this Notice with the Clerk of the Court: January 30, 2025

Date of First Publication: February 7, 2025

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on January , 2025, at Federal Way, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/Catherin Louise Gilligan

CATHERIN LOUISE GILLIGAN, Co-Notice Agent

/s/ Marilyn Ann Pfingston

MARILYN ANN PFINGSTON

Co-Notice Agent

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT: Linda Nelson Lysne

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Lysne Legacy Law, PLLC

33530 – 1st Way So., Suite 102

Federal Way, WA 98003

IDX-1008644

February 7, 14, 21, 2025