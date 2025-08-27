No. 25-4-00221-0

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re:

Izobella Keya Kelsey Jean Adkins,

Respondent/s (minors/children)

To: John Doe I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition to Terminate or Change Minor Guardianship or Non-Parent Custody Order You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: 08/27/2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

•No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

•The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called adefault judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. To Respond: You must respond to this Summons and Petition by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this Summons, any other party, and by filing the original response with the Clerk of the Court.

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the addressbelow, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested.For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serveyour Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Katherine E. Leonard, #55513 for

Signature 08/26/25

Date

Robert Melvin, #45249

Print name and WSBA No., if any

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

Lawyer’s address:

1105 Tacoma Avenue S Tacoma WA 98402

lawyer’s address city state zip

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-1018841

August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2025