NO. 25-4-00138-04

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CHELAN

IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate of

SHARON KAY HUDDLESTON,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 10, 2025 By /s/ ROBERT R. HUDDLESTON

Administrator

Address: PO Box C

Chelan, WA 98816-0018

Attorneys for Administrator:

JEFFERS, DANIELSON, SONN & AYLWARD, P.S. By /s/ Courtney G. Mahon

SCOTT B. HERSHEY,

WSBA NO. 57099

COURTNEY G. MAHON, WSBA NO. 57158

2600 Chester Kimm Road

Wenatchee, WA 98801

P. O. Box 1688 Wenatchee, WA 98807-1688

CHELAN COUNTY CLERK’S

OFFICE

Martin D. Young, Clerk

Chelan County Superior Court

350 Orondo Avenue, Suite 501

Wenatchee, WA 98801-2885 IDX-1011823

April 10, 17, 24, 2025