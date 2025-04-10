NO. 25-4-00138-04
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CHELAN
IN PROBATE
In the Matter of the Estate of
SHARON KAY HUDDLESTON,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 10, 2025 By /s/ ROBERT R. HUDDLESTON
Administrator
Address: PO Box C
Chelan, WA 98816-0018
Attorneys for Administrator:
JEFFERS, DANIELSON, SONN & AYLWARD, P.S. By /s/ Courtney G. Mahon
SCOTT B. HERSHEY,
WSBA NO. 57099
COURTNEY G. MAHON, WSBA NO. 57158
2600 Chester Kimm Road
Wenatchee, WA 98801
P. O. Box 1688 Wenatchee, WA 98807-1688
CHELAN COUNTY CLERK’S
OFFICE
Martin D. Young, Clerk
Chelan County Superior Court
350 Orondo Avenue, Suite 501
Wenatchee, WA 98801-2885 IDX-1011823
April 10, 17, 24, 2025