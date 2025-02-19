NO. 25-4-00108-6

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re; Cashlynn Moore

Petitioner: Rebekah Cantrell

To John Doe:

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Minor Guardian Petition. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published on 2/19//2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline: No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and the court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment)

Follow these steps

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at the court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out Response to Petition for Minor Guardianship.

IDX-1009383

February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 25, 2025