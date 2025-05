No. 25-4-00098-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

[RCW 11.56.100]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ELROY LEONARD BROOKS,

Deceased.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that GLADYS PERKINS, in her capacity as Administrator of the Estate of ELROY LEONARD BROOKS, has sold (by negotiation) the real property commonly known as 15724 44th Avenue Ct. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-5903, and fully legally described as:

REVISED PARCEL “B” OF DECLARATION OF BOUNDARY LINE REVISION

RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 9207090462, AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 9, 10, 11 AND THAT PORTION OF LOT 15, LYING SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 3.75 FEET OF SAID LOT 9, EXTENDED WEST, BLOCK 8, PLAT OF NEWTON – RAILWAY ADDITION, ACCORDING TO PLAT, RECORDED IN BOOK 9 OF PLATS AT PAGE 81, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THEREFROM THE NORTH 3.75 FEET OF LOT 9, BLOCK 8 OF SAID PLAT.

TOGETHER WITH ALL OF VACATED 46TH AVENUE EAST AND ALL OF THE ALLEY ABUTTING THEREON. SAID AVENUE AND ALLEY BEING VACATED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 91-176.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number:

6285000083

for the gross sum of FOUR HUNDRED EIGHTY-ONE THOUSAND AND 00/100 DOLLARS

($481,000.00). Application to confirm this sale will be made to the Court on or after the 2nd day of June, 2025. Further offers or bids will be received at the office of DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC, at the address immediately below prior to aforesaid date.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

c/o SAPHRONIA YOUNG

22024 Marine View Drive S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 212-0220

DATE OF PUBLICATION:

May 23, 2025.

Presented with Respect:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

By: /S/ Saphronia Young Saphronia Young,

WSBA No. 31392

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-1014116

May 23, 2024