NO. 25-4-00010-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020, .030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN PROBATE

Estate of RUTH MARIE ROUSH

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE of First Publication: January 16, 2025

/s/Paul Maurice Roush Paul Maurice Roush, Personal Representative Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No.: 25-4-00010-1 Attorneys for Personal

Representative: OGDEN MURPHY WALLACE PLLC

By: /s/Teresa Byers

Teresa Byers, WSBA #34388

Address for Mailing or Service:

Teresa Byers

OGDEN MURPHY WALLACE PLLC

701 Fifth Avenue

Suite 5600

Seattle, WA 98104

206.447.7000

IDX-1007865

January 16, 23, 30, 2025