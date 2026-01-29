No. 25-2-13805-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SOUNDVIEW, a Condominium Association of Apartment Owners, a Washington nonprofit Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALECIA HARRIS, a single woman; and LEADERONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a foreign corporation,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT: ALECIA HARRIS YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 29th day of January 2026, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Soundview, a Condominium Association of Apartment Owners, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Kelly DeLaat-Maher, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action for partition of real property. DATED this 28th day of January 2026.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1025816

January 29, February 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 2026