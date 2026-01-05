NO. 25-2-12641-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

YEHLE PARK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, a Washington Non-Profit Corporation,

Plaintiff.

v.

THE ESTATE OF DEWEY G. BROCK; ANY UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, OR DEVISEES OF DEWEY BROCK; ANY BENEFICIARY OF THE ESTATE OF DEWEY BROCK; KATHLEEN L. BROCK, as personal representative and heir to the Estate of Dewey G. Brock; KATHLEEN L. BROCK and JOHN OR JANE DOE BROCK, spouses or domestic partners and the marital community composed thereof, UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC, and MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.,

Defendants.

TO: DEFENDANT DEWEY G. BROCK;

AND TO: DEFENDANT ANY UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, OR DEVISEES OF DEWEY G. BROCK;

AND TO: DEFENDANT ANY BENEFICIARY OF THE ESTATE OF DEWEY G. BROCK;

AND TO: DEFENDANT KATHLEEN L. BROCK;

AND TO: DEFENDANT JOHN OR JANE DOE BROCK;

AND TO: DEFENDANT UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC;

AND TO: DEFENDANT MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,

INC.:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of January, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237

Lisa McMahon, WSBA #27559

Fatema Burkey, WSBA #52477

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1024727

January 5, 12, 20, 26, February 2, 9, 2026