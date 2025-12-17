No. 25-2-12547-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY PIERCE

KYLA GLOVER and JORDAN GLOVER,

A married couple,

Plaintiffs,

v.

RESIDENTIAL PAINTS AND RENOVATIONS, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; and CORY HOAGE and “JANE DOE” HOAGE, individually and the marital community composed thereof; and HARTFORD INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE MIDWEST, Defendants.

To: Residential Paints and Renovations, LLC and Cory Hoage and “Jane Doe” Hoage, The Above-Named Defendants

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 17th day of December, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, Kyla Glover and Jordan Glover, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs have filed their lawsuit regarding Defendants Residential Paints and Renovations, LLC; and Cory and “Jane Doe” Hoage for Breach of Contract, Violation of the Consumer Protection Act, RCW 19.86, and Claim Against Contractor’s Bond. DATED this 15th day of December 2025, at Tacoma, Washington

MORTON McGOLDRICK, PLLC

/S/ Alex M. Glyman Alex M. Glyman, WSBA #53089

820 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph. (253) 627-8131; Fax (253) 272-4338

Email: amglyman@bvmm.com

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX-1024148

December 17, 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 14, 21, 2026