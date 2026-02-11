NO. 25-2-12331-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

WYATT MCCLELLAN TABER and JOHN/JANE DOE TABER, and their marital community,

Defendants.

The State of Washington, To: WYATT MCCLELLAN TABER and JOHN/JANE DOE TABER, and their marital community, Defendants.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 11th day of February, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

Signed: /s/ Asha A. Abdulle Pody & McDonald, PLLC

Dean H. Pody, WSBA #27585

Patrick M. McDonald,

WSBA #36615 Asha A. Abdulle, WSBA #61101

Joseph A. White, WSBA #63425

1000 Second Avenue, Suite 1605

Seattle, WA 98104-1094

IDX-1026248

February 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2026