No. 25-2-11958-6

SUMMONS (60 Days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DARWIN LESLIE MYERS, personal representative of the Estate of Carol J. Myers, deceased, Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HERBERT G. KELLER, deceased; and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHEA KELLER,

deceased, Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HERBERT G. KELLER, deceased; AND TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHEA KELLER, deceased; You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 6th day of October 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer Amended Complaint to Quiet Title of Plaintiff Darwin Leslie Myers, personal representative of the Estate of Carol J. Myers, deceased, Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 24-4-02165-8, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Inge A. Fordham, at the office stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Amended Complaint to Quiet Title, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In this lawsuit, Plaintiff seeks entry of a judgment quieting title to real property located at 27301 93rd Ave. E, Graham, WA 98338, Tax Parcel No. 9939253321, legally described in the Amended Complaint to Quiet Title, and awarding ownership of a 1970 Skyline Homette mobile home, Serial Number M046157DX, Tax Parcel No. 4198004400, located on Tax Parcel No. 9939253321. Plaintiff’s Attorney: Inge A. Fordham, Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

IDX-1020671

October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 2025