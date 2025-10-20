NO. 25-2-11547-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JOSHUA MATTHEWS, an individual; JULIO VAZQUEZ, an individual,

Plaintiffs,

v.

LEROY SWANBERG JR., as heir to Leroy D Swanberg Sr. and Audrey M. Swanberg, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF LEROY D. SWANBERG SR., DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF AUDREY M. SWANBERG, DECEASED; AND ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO DEFENDANTS: Unknown Heirs, Legatees, and Devisees of Leroy D. Swanberg Sr. and Audrey M. Swanberg, Deceased, That May Claim An Interest In 7521 Chambers Creek Rd. W, University Place, WA 98467; and Also All Other Persons Or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Real Estate Described in the Complaint Herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 20th day of October, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint to Quiet Title of the Plaintiffs Joshua Matthews and Julio Vazquez, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for said plaintiff, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

A brief statement of the object of the action is: To quiet title to the real property commonly known as 7521 Chambers Creek Rd. W, University Place, WA 98467, Assessor Parcel No. 0220223018 (the “Property”), in plaintiffs’ names to the exclusion of all defendants and to clear from title to the Property, under Pierce County Recording No. 201908050736. DATED this 20th day of October 2025. By: Britenae Pierce, WSBA #34032

Alexandra Yerigan Funk,

WSBA #57606

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

RYAN, SWANSON & CLEVELAND, PLLC

401 Union Street, Suite 1500

Seattle, Washington 98101

Telephone: (206) 464-4224

pierce@ryanlaw.com yeriganfunk@ryanlaw.com IDX-1021352

October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2025