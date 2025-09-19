NO. 25-2-11513-1

60-DAY SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JEFF STINSON and LORNA STINSON, a married couple,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF BECKY ANN LAMONT; MALIKA LAMONT, in her capacity as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Becky Ann Lamont and as an individual heir; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BECKY ANN LAMONT; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN

Defendant.

TO: STATE OF WASHINGTON

AND TO: THE ESTATE OF BECKY ANN LAMONT; MALIKA LAMONT, in her capacity as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Becky Ann Lamont and as an individual heir; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BECKY ANN LAMONT; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the day of September 19, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Jeff Stinson and Lorna Stinson, a married couple, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, Jeff Stinson and Lorna Stinson, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The Plaintiffs Jeff Stinson and Lorna Stinson are seeking an order quieting title to real property located in Pierce County, Washington, tax parcel number 01-22-30-8-027.

DATED this 15th day of September 2025.

CROSS SOUND LAW GROUP, PLLC

Brittany S. Arnold, WSBA #42586

Attorney for Plaintiffs

IDX-1019797

September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2025