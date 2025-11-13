NO. 25-2-11366-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KENNETH L. KEISLER,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

NANCY LYNCH, Personal Representative of the

Estate of MARGUERITE HAGBERG, Deceased,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT NANCY LYNCH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF MARGUERITE HAGBERG, Deceased

YOU are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13th day of November, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above-named, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff above-named, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The object of this civil action is to deem the Creditor’s Claim of Plaintiff accepted. DATED this 6th day of November, 2025.

LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S. By: /s/ F. Hunter MacDonald F.HUNTER MACDONALD, WSBA #22857

Attorney for Plaintiff IDX-1022449

November 13, 20, 26, December 4, 11, 18, 2025