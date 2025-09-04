NO.25-2-10409-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

RADIANCE CAPITAL FINANCE SERVICES, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

HD CARRIERS, INC., a California Corporation, DHANJU & SON’S ENTERPRISES, INC., dba MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA, and BALJIT SINGH and JANE DOE SINGH, a husband and wife, Defendants.

TO: Defendants, HD CARRIERS, INC., a California Corporation, DHANJU & SON’S ENTERPRISES, INC., dba MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA, and BALJIT SINGH and JANE DOE SINGH:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 4th day of September 2025, and answer the Complaint of Radiance Capital Finance Services, LLC, a Washington limited liability company (“Plaintiffs”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to demand payment pursuant to an equipment lease contract the Defendants executed.

DATED this 28th day of August, 2025.

DILLE LAW, PLLC

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1019204

September 4, 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2025