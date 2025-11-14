No. 25-2-10123-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TACOMA STEEL SUPPLY INCORPORATED, a Washington corporation,

Plaintiff,

V.

HIGHLANDS FRAMING, LLC a Washington State Limited Liability Company; BRANDON DOBSCHUTZ, individually, and on behalf of his marital community, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO DEFENDANT:

Highlands Framing, LLC and Brandon Dobschutz at the last known addresses of: 4140 NE 11th St, Renton, WA 98059-4408:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after November 14, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Tacoma Steel Supply Incorporated, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case ofyoiir failiu-e to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

A brief statement of the object of the action is as follows: Complaint for monies due.

DATED: November 12, 2025.

OSERAN HAHN P. S.

By /s/ David M. Tall

DAVID M. TALL, WSBA #12849

Attorney for Plaintiff

11225 SE 6th Street, Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-455-3900

IDX-1022664

November 14, 21, 26, December 5, 12, 19, 2025