No. 25-2-09894-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KARLEEN WESLEY, a single person,

Plaintiff,

v.

ERICKA JORGENSEN, a single person,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT: ERICKA JORGENSEN

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of December, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Karleen Wesley, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Kelly DeLaat-Maher, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action for partition of real property. DATED this 5th day of December 2025.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By /e/ Kelly DeLaat Maher

Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1023754

December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2025, January 6, 13, 2026