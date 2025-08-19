NO. 25-2-09766-3

AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIDGE AT SOUTHWOOD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DOIL ALPHANSO WESTON and JANE OR JOHN DOE WESTON, spouses or domestic partners and the marital community composed thereof,

Defendants.

The State of Washington, TO: DEFENDANT(S): DOIL ALPHANSO WESTON

AND TO: AND JANE OR JOHN DOE WESTON

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19 day of August 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at thier office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

DATED this 28th day of July, 2025.

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Valerie Farris Oman

Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-1018386

August 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 2025