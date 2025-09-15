NO. 25-2-09635-7
SUMMONS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
POTLATCH # 1 FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION, a state chartered credit union,
Plaintiff,
v.
AARON L. WORTON, an individual, Defendants.
The State of Washington to Defendant Aaron L. Worton: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 15th September, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above titled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff POTLATCH #1 FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff Lukins & Annis, PS, at its office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action arises from a breach of contract by Aaron L. Worton. Dated this 8th day of September 2025.
LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.
By /s/ Michael Schmidt MICHAEL SCHMIDT, WSBA# 34190
ZAINE M. YZAGUIRRE,
WSBA #58265
Attorneys for Plaintiff
717 W. Sprague Ave., Ste. 1600
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 455-9555
IDX-1019645
September 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 2025