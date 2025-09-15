NO. 25-2-09635-7

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

POTLATCH # 1 FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION, a state chartered credit union,

Plaintiff,

v.

AARON L. WORTON, an individual, Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendant Aaron L. Worton: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 15th September, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above titled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff POTLATCH #1 FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff Lukins & Annis, PS, at its office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action arises from a breach of contract by Aaron L. Worton. Dated this 8th day of September 2025.

LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.

By /s/ Michael Schmidt MICHAEL SCHMIDT, WSBA# 34190

ZAINE M. YZAGUIRRE,

WSBA #58265

Attorneys for Plaintiff

717 W. Sprague Ave., Ste. 1600

Spokane, WA 99201

(509) 455-9555

IDX-1019645

September 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 2025