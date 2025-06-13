Case No. 25-2-09286-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

TACOMA FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, a Washington Non-Profit Corporation, Plaintiff,

Vs.

BILLY E. CASEY, an individual; THE ESTATE OF BILLY E. CASEY, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: BILLY E. CASEY, an individual; THE ESTATE OF BILLY E. CASEY, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after June 13, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, TACOMA FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, a Washington Non-Profit Corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a 1988 Real Estate Contract.

Dated this 11th day of June 2025.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-1015140

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2025